BART General Manager ‘Listening Tour’ Comes to Antioch Station

He will be at the Antioch BART station and Pittsburg Center.

By Bay City News

BART's General Manager Bob Powers will be at BART-to-Antioch stations early Wednesday as part of his ongoing 'Listening Tour' to get feedback from riders.

Powers, appointed in July to be BART's 10th general manager, launched the tour to hear about BART service and policies directly from patrons.

He will be at the Antioch BART station from 4:45 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., and then at the Pittsburg Center from 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

After that, Powers will be available from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the BART to Antioch transfer platform, located between the Pittsburg/Bay Point Station and Pittsburg Center.

