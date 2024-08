Service has stopped at the MacArthur BART Station in Oakland due to an equipment issue, the agency said.

Reports of a smoke and fire at the end of a train headed eastbound came in at around 2:20 p.m.

The train was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BART service has stopped in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions due to an equipment problem on a train. Please seek alternate means of transportation between Ashby, Rockridge, Lake Merritt, and West Oakland stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) August 19, 2024