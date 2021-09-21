Bay Area Schools Proposing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Students

The list is growing. Another Bay Area school district is proposing mandatory vaccinations for students 12 and above and though some seem to support the idea, it’s not clear if the proposal will get the votes.

“Vaccination is one of the strongest tools out there to prevent infections,” said Oakland Unified School Board Member Sam Davis.

He helped write the proposed policy that would require students 12 and above get vaccinated in order to attend school.

The vote on this proposal is expected Wednesday.

“We would be the next big city to require vaccinations for 12 and up, it's still a broad policy goal at this point,” said Davis. “We don’t have all of the details in our resolution that Los Angeles has in theirs.”

On Sept. 9, Los Angeles Unified School District became the first large school district in the country to require students to be vaccinated by January 2022.

The rules down south are strict -- with no alternatives to vaccination. And the vaccine idea is spreading.

A proposal for a vaccine mandate will be on the school board agenda in Berkeley too.

That district’s vaccine requirement proposal is in the early stages. It’s not as strict as the mandate in Los Angeles, allowing students to get a shot or submit to weekly testing.

West Contra Costa schools are also exploring the possibility of a student mandate. All have one unanswered question -- what happens to the kids who refuse?

Not all families are in favor of their kids getting COVID-19 shots. But one family feels it’s the only way to fight the deadly virus.

“It’s there, kids are at risk, their parents are at risk, grandparents are at risk and it’s the best over all options it’s a win win,” said a supporter of the mandate.