Berkeley Restaurant Manager Charged With Raping Female Customer

A restaurant supervisor at the DoubleTree hotel at the Berkeley Marina has been charged with two felony counts of rape for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a guest last year, according to prosecutors and police.

Issac Amiga, 64, of San Leandro, is charged with rape by use of drugs and rape of an unconscious person for allegedly sexually assaulting the female victim last June 5.

Berkeley police said the woman had dinner at the restaurant at the DoubleTree at 200 Marina Blvd. and then Amiga paid for her meal and provided her with a complimentary glass of wine.

Police said the woman told investigators that later in the evening she began feeling "weird" and blacked out.

The woman said the next thing she remembers is being sexually assaulted by Amiga several hours later, according to police.

Amiga was arrested after DNA evidence indicated that he raped the woman, police said.

Amiga was charged on Dec. 24 and he pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Dec. 27.

Amiga, who is now free on bail, is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 15 for a pretrial hearing. His preliminary hearing, which will determine if there's enough evidence for him to stand trial, is scheduled for Jan. 31.