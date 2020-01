All lanes are blocked Monday evening on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland due to a collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision involving a big-rig was reported at about 4:40 p.m. just north of Hegenberger Road.

A Sig-alert has been issued and the CHP has no estimate for when the freeway will reopen.

This is a breaking news situation. Details may change as more information becomes available.