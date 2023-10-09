Contra Costa County

Big rig hits toll booth on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A big rig hit a toll booth at the Richmond-San Rafael bridge Monday night, shutting down all westbound lanes, the CHP said. 

Witnesses said the truck was weaving before hitting that toll booth, eventually catching on fire. 

Fire crews put out the flames and a crane was brought in to help move the big rig.

The driver was transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown.

This article tagged under:

