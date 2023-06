Northbound Interstate 680 in the Sunol area is down to one lane Wednesday morning due to an overturned big-rig.

The big-rig overturned near Andrade Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

It's unclear when the other lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

