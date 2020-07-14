Black Lives Matter Sign Defaced With Paint in Albany

A Black Lives Matter sign on a University of California at Berkeley fence in Albany was defaced with paint, police said they were told Monday.

Police were told Monday morning that the sign at Marin and San Pablo avenues had been defaced with spray paint.

Albany public works crews took down the sign so the paint could be removed from it. UC Berkeley police were notified because the sign was on university property.

Once the paint is removed from the sign, the sign will be put back up.

"I believe hateful and hurtful acts like this are unacceptable and do not represent the City's values," Albany police Chief John Geissberger said in a statement.

"I understand the harm events like this can have on a community, but I also believe we are a strong community that will reassure our neighbors, business owners and visitors that we care about each other by our daily interactions," he said.