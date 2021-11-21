Body Found Believed to Be Missing Bay Point Woman

A woman found dead Saturday morning in the backyard of a Bay Point home is believed to be an 87-year-old woman reported missing last week, authorities said.

Adela De la Pena was last seen the evening of Nov. 16 at her home in the 600 block of Victoria Court in Bay Point, a community just west of Pittsburg.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, a Bay Point resident called dispatch to report that someone was in their backyard. When deputies arrived, they found the person was dead, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The body is believed to be Pena, and the coroner will confirm the identity and determine the cause of death, the sheriff's office said Saturday on social media.

When she was reported missing, Pena's family told deputies that she was considered high-risk because she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.