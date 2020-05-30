Fremont

Body Found in Marshlands at Coyote Hills Park

Because of decomposition, it was impossible to determine any injuries, identity, or other information, according to Fremont police.

By Bay City News

crime scene tape 3
FILE

A body that was recovered from marshlands near Coyote Hills Regional Park on Friday afternoon was severely decomposed, Fremont authorities said Saturday.

Fremont police and fire officials were alerted Thursday night, when the body was first spotted, by East Bay Regional Parks Police.

Because of the location, crews had to wait until the tide came in enough to retrieve the body, which was turned over to the Alameda County coroner.

Local

Oakland 53 mins ago

Downtown Oakland Merchants Clean Up After Looting, Vandalism During Friday Night Protest

George Floyd 7 hours ago

Outrage Over George Floyd’s Death Spills Onto Bay Area Freeways, Streets

Because of decomposition, it was impossible to determine any injuries, identity, or other information, according to Fremont police.

Detectives will follow up on the case on Monday with the coroner, police said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

FremontCoyote Hills Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us