State AG Bonta to Make Push for Gun Violence Prevention in Oakland

State Attorney General Rob Bonta was scheduled to be in the East Bay on Tuesday to discuss gun violence prevention in Oakland, which just recorded its 100th homicide.

The move comes in the wake of a gang-related school shooting Wednesday in which multiple suspects are still at-large and a party shooting that claimed the lives of two teen brothers. Mulitple gunmen are still on the loose in that shooting as well.

Bonta was expected to join district attorneys from Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties in the push to stem gun violence.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.