Firefighters are battling a brush fire that’s consumed at least 10 acres in the area of westbound Interstate 580 and Eden Canyon in Castro Valley.

Some structures off of Schaefer Ranch Road in neighboring Dublin are threatened and have been advised to evacuate, Cal Fire said.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Shannon Community Center at 11600 Shannon Ave. in Dublin.

Dublin Boulevard is closed to westbound traffic at Inspiration Drive.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire #EdenFire first units at scene putting the fire at 2 to 5 acres moderate rate of spread in the area of 580 and Eden Canyon. If traveling in the area please be careful of first responders @CALFIRECZU @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/uwNX23qHlY — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 15, 2022