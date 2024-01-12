Richmond

Solo-vehicle crash splits car into pieces, leaves 2 dead

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a solo-vehicle crash that left two people dead in Richmond Friday morning.

The incident was reported at 7:16 a.m. in the area of Carlson Boulevard and Florida Avenue.

When officers arrived, the spotted a car split into multiple pieces. One piece was wrapped around a tree while two others came to rest in a lane of traffic.

The two people in the car died at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

Richmond
