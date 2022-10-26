Berkeley

Cargo Train Collides With Big-Rig in Berkeley

By Bay City News

Scene of a collision between a cargo train and big-rig in Berkeley.
NBC Bay Area

A Union Pacific cargo train collided with a big-rig Wednesday afternoon in Berkeley, police said.

The collision occurred at about 12:40 p.m. where the train tracks intersect with Bancroft Way. 

The truck was carrying construction materials, which were scattered in the collision, Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Byron White said.

No one was injured, White said. White said traffic impacts are expected to be minimal.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have not determined the cause of the collision.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Berkeley
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us