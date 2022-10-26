Cargo Train Collides With Big-Rig in Berkeley

A Union Pacific cargo train collided with a big-rig Wednesday afternoon in Berkeley, police said.

The collision occurred at about 12:40 p.m. where the train tracks intersect with Bancroft Way.

The truck was carrying construction materials, which were scattered in the collision, Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Byron White said.

No one was injured, White said. White said traffic impacts are expected to be minimal.

Police have not determined the cause of the collision.