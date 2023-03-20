Disabled East Bay Vet Asks for Help in Identifying Thieves Who Stole His Catalytic Converter

A disabled East Bay veteran is turning to the public for help in finding the thieves who stole his ability to live a normal life.

“I reviewed my Nest camera footage, and my nightmare began,” said Retired Marine Sergeant Bruce Calderon.

He had just arrived in Korea with his wife and child to visit her family, when he realized he had to head right back home to San Lorenzo.

“I saw two masked individuals, target my property, attempt to steal my cars, and eventually stealing my catalytic converter from my truck that's specifically adapted to my disabilities because I’m a disabled veteran,” he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The saying goes: “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” So, it is with Calderon.

“My ranking insignia as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps,” he said.

Calderon says there’s no doubt the thieves somehow knew he and his family were out of town. Combat vets are used to being targeted, but the former intelligence analyst agrees with Alameda County Sheriff's investigators that the two thieves appear to be carrying concealed weapons, and that takes this crime to a whole new level.

And while the cost of replacing the catalytic converter is high, “It’s going to take over four months to replace that catalytic converter on my vehicle and it's going to cost more than $10,000 to replace that,” he said.

Calderon said the crooks, a man and a woman, got away with a feeling of security he wants for his family, and his community.

“To be able to perform my livelihood,” he said. “This has a ripple effect beyond just a repair and replacing of a converter.”

Now, he’s calling on the community for back up. To really look at the criminals, and their Audi Q5 model year 2015 to 2020.

“Someone recognizes these individuals and someone recognizes this vehicle. It’s very particular, it’s very unique,” he said. “Do the right thing, report it.”