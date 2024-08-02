Russia-Ukraine War

Chabot College student journalist found dead in Ukraine

By Jodi Hernandez

A college journalist died in Ukraine after he traveled to the region to cover the ongoing conflict in the war-torn county

Titawny Cook -- a contributor of Hayward-based Chabot College’s student paper the Spectator – was found dead 20 minutes away from his apartment in Kyiv. Cook, 41, decided to travel to the eastern-European country last year.

“I was shocked he went to a country where he didn’t know anybody, nobody, not a soul, and he was able to make friends quickly,” said Christine Cook, the journalists’ mother.

Christine said leading up to Titawny’s death she was receiving troubling calls and messages from him where he said people questioned if he was a journalist.

“He said he thought there was someone in his apartment with a gun,” Christine said. “My son told me he was going to send me a bunch of information on what was going on. I never got it.”

Former classmate and Chabot college journalist Diana Osaulenko said she would receive messages from Titawny that said the situation was dangerous.

“I know he was fearless and his commitment to uncovering and unveiling the truth about Ukraine, and deep love for Ukraine, made him and showed people his brave spirit,” Osaulenko said.

Going forward Christine’s efforts are focused on bringing her son home.

“I miss you and want [you] to come home,” Christine said. “I’ve got to bring him home. I have to bring my son home. I have to bring him home.”

The U.S. embassy informed Christine of her son’s death last week Friday.

