2 Face Arson, Mutilation Charges in Death of Woman Found Burned Near Antioch Trail

Two men will be arraigned Thursday on felony charges in the death of a woman whose body was found badly burned last week near a trail in Antioch.

Ashton Montalvo, 32, and Deangelo Laraye Boone, 39, are both facing arson and mutilation charges in the death of 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Montalvo has two special allegations due to a prior conviction for first-degree residential burglary, according to the district attorney's office.

Both suspects are set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sharlman's body was discovered Oct. 17 on the Mokelumne Trail near Gentrytown Drive. Police are still investigating the death.