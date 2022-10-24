Antioch

Coroner IDs Woman Found on Fire in Antioch, Suspects in Custody

By Bay City News

Authorities in Antioch have identified the remains of a woman who was found on fire off a city trail on Oct. 17. 

Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the coroner based on her dental records, Antioch Police said. 

Two people of interest have also been arrested on suspicion of her murder, though their names have not been released. 

Antioch Oct 18

Antioch Police Release Images of Jewelry Found on Body Discovered in Trail Fire

Antioch Oct 17

Firefighters Find Body at Scene of Fire Along Trail in Antioch

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Firefighters discovered Sharlman on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. The fire was put out and police were called for a joint investigation between the fire department's arson inspector and Antioch Police. 

Sharlman was injured so extensively that authorities released images of jewelry she was wearing in an attempt to identify her remains. She had a necklace with a "K" pendant but police believed the K could have been part of a longer name. 

Authorities have determined that she died before she was discovered by Contra Costa Fire. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Whitaker at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov, (925) 779-6890.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us