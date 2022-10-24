Coroner IDs Woman Found on Fire in Antioch, Suspects in Custody

Authorities in Antioch have identified the remains of a woman who was found on fire off a city trail on Oct. 17.

Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the coroner based on her dental records, Antioch Police said.

Two people of interest have also been arrested on suspicion of her murder, though their names have not been released.

Firefighters discovered Sharlman on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. The fire was put out and police were called for a joint investigation between the fire department's arson inspector and Antioch Police.

Sharlman was injured so extensively that authorities released images of jewelry she was wearing in an attempt to identify her remains. She had a necklace with a "K" pendant but police believed the K could have been part of a longer name.

Authorities have determined that she died before she was discovered by Contra Costa Fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Whitaker at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov, (925) 779-6890.