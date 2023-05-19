Fremont

East Bay Community Brings Back Charlie Chaplin Days

By Bob Redell

This weekend, a small community in the East Bay is celebrating legendary film star Charlie Chaplin, who made some of his movies right here in the Bay Area.

The Niles area of Fremont is bringing back Charlie Chaplin Days at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum, featuring screenings of films including "A Night Out," "Benny and Joon," and "The Tramp."

The event runs Friday through Sunday. Find the full schedule on the museum website.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

Fremont
