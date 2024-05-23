Chipotle restaurant in Fremont closed until further notice after small fire

A Chipotle restaurant in Fremont will be closed until further notice following a small fire Thursday morning, the city's fire department said.

Firefighters responded at about 9:15 a.m. to the restaurant at 2760 Mowry Ave. for a reported commercial structure fire, according to the department.

Arriving crews found an "automatic fire extinguishing system activation" and a small fire being smothered, the department said.

While the restaurant will be closed until further notice, there are two Chipotle locations nearby – 5565 Auto Mall Pkwy. and 44029 Osgood Rd. #106.