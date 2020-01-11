CHP Airplane Aids in Locating Stolen Vehicle Suspect in San Pablo

A California Highway Patrol airplane was able to assist in locating a stolen vehicle suspect in San Pablo Friday.

The CHP airplane Air-31 was on patrol over San Pablo when the crew was notified a stolen truck was in the area.

The crew conducted a search and located the vehicle driving on surface streets in the city and was able to direct officers with the San Pablo Police Department to the vehicle's location.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled at a high rate of speed, according to the CHP.

Police discontinued pursuit of the vehicle, but the CHP airplane followed until the suspect eventually stopped the stolen truck and fled on foot.

The airplane crew was able to direct police to the suspect's location, and the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested.

The San Pablo Police Department is conducting the investigation into the theft.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately available.