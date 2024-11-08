CHP surge operation in Oakland extended through end of year

A state operation designed to bolster security and address crime in Oakland with the presence of California Highway Patrol officers has been extended through the end of the year, according to the governor's office.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's deployment of CHP officers in the East Bay's largest city was set to expire this week, but Newsom's office said Friday in a news release the governor has directed the CHP to continue with the deployment in support of local law enforcement.

The operation that started in February has resulted in 1,200 suspects arrested, 2,246 stolen vehicles recovered and 124 guns seized, the governor's office said.

The extension will include the continued efforts of attorneys from the California National Guard prosecuting cases in Alameda County, the governor's office said.

The operation was launched in response to a considerable spike in crime across Alameda County in 2023, and while data from 2024 won't be available unti next year, local reporting indicates an overall drop in crime this year, the governor's office said.