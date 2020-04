California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a freeway shooting that left two injured in Oakland Monday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., two people in a Honda Accord were shot on northbound I-880 near 23rd Street.

Both suffered moderate injuries and the suspect, driving a white Jeep Cherokee, fled the scene, the CHP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.