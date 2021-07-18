red flag warning

City Acknowledges Red Flag Warning for Berkeley Hills

Residents are asked to prepare for high fire danger by signing up for informational and emergency alerts, review evacuation routes and pack their "go bags"

By Bay City News

Berkeley Hills
The city of Berkeley has acknowledged a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service for neighborhoods in the Berkeley hills due to high fire danger.

City officials said Saturday that the red flag warning, in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, serves as a reminder for residents to be prepared, in general.

Berkeley residents who live in the city's hills are being asked by the city to prepare for high fire danger by signing up for informational and emergency alerts, reviewing evacuation routes, packing or refreshing "go bags" and parking off-street when possible.

City officials are reminding residents to use extreme caution when operating BBQs, power equipment or other heat sources such as idling cars, also stating that use of fireworks in Berkeley and surrounding areas is forbidden.

