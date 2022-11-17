Deadly House Fire in Concord Set Intentionally: Police

A house fire in Concord that left one dead is being investigated as arson, police said.

The incident occurred Thursday on Euclid Avenue near Concord Boulevard.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set and a suspicious object was found inside the home.

What makes this even more puzzling is that a dead body was found on the property.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A man took out his cell phone to document a roaring fire burning out of control right in front of him.

“I stepped out into my driveway to get something to eat and I seen an orange glow and I seen flames down low,” said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

Those flames shot more than 100 feet into the air and it started just before 6 p.m.

“I was afraid of the ash stream. The ash stream looked like glitter,” said the neighbor.

When Contra Costa County firefighters got there they heard multiple explosions.

Fire was burning in several spots around the house. In the driveway in a nearby shed and in the home.

“Our investigators have confirmed there were multiple sets throughout the house and unfortunately there is one fatality on scene,” said Chris Bachman of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Firefighters would not say where the body was discovered but did confirm that they found a suspicious object inside the home.

They called in the bomb squad from the Travis Air Force base. They went and left and its unknown what was found.

A man who said his brother lived at the home said he believes he is the one found dead on the property.

He said his brother is 76 years old.