Contra Costa County Businesses Prep for Next Phase of Reopening

Contra Costa County now plans to allow a slew of businesses to reopen on July 1 including indoor dining, bars, indoor religious services, gyms and limited indoor leisure including museums and hotels.

Changes that for some, can’t come soon enough.

At Modern China Cafe in Walnut Creek, it’s like old times. A packed patio and a baseball game on TV.

“I wanted to get out and enjoy the scenery, the fresh air, just be around people I guess,” said Oakland resident Jorge Rodriguez.

Owner Eric Zhang said when the bar and indoor dining open July first, even with social distancing requirements limiting the number of customers, it will mean a staggering increase in revenue.

“It’s going to be exciting and exhausting,” said Janice Lewis from Sola Salon.

A week from Wednesday, hair salons and barber shops can reopen, as they already have in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties. Lewis said she’s learned from those who’ve already reopened.

“I’ve been in a lot of group pages for stylists all over the country and that’s the one thing they say,” she said. “Don’t schedule as many clients as you used to because you’re going to be really tired wearing that mask.”

At Lewis’ salon, touchless sanitizer dispensers, no waiting inside, and of course social distancing.

As for movie theaters, playgrounds and nightclubs, they’ll be among the last to reopen and there’s no word now when that might be.

