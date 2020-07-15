Contra Costa County Considers Fining Those Not Following COVID-19 Guidelines

If you’re not following the COVID-19 health orders in Contra Costa County, you may soon get slapped with a ticket.

As cases spike, the county’s board of supervisors is considering an ordinance that would allow county staff to cite those not following the rules.

“We've been in it since March 16,” said County Board of Supervisor Karen Mitchoff. “By my count that’s four months tomorrow and you should know this is serious and we need everyone to cooperate.”

She says it’s time to step things up and that too many people and businesses are not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

“We feel a ticket will do the trick. A $100 fine, a $200 fine,” she said. “We’re not looking to put businesses out of order, we want them to continue but they have to continue in a safe manner.”

Residents say they get upset when they see others not doing their part. Bakery worker Ben Magnus says it’s not pleasant confronting customers who refuse to cover their faces.

“Working here, I am not here to battle one’s opinion,” Magnus said. “I just want to serve them cookies so that’s tough, that’s tough.”

The board of supervisors will vote on the proposal next week. If it passes, the ticket writing should begin soon.

“I think writing tickets to people who aren’t complying if that helps us get out of this faster, I’m all for it,” said Contra Costa County resident Terri Cooper.

