Contra Costa County Offering Low-Cost Childcare for Essential Workers

Essential workers with young children in Contra Costa County are getting some much needed help. The county is offering low-cost childcare for those in the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s a lifesaver, it really has been otherwise I’d have to continue to take time off of work and not be able to be at work as much as needed,” said mother Kate Joaquin.

Thanks to Contra Costa County’s new emergency childcare program, hundreds of children of essential workers can now get free or low-cost childcare.

The county is using state, federal and local funds to open some 50 daycare sites across the county.

“We have to do our part to ensure these essential workers can go to work everyday and if you don’t have reliable childcare you can’t go to work everyday,” said Camilla Rand from the Contra Costa Community Services Bureau.

The daycare centers are taking every precaution to keep the children and the workers safe, including requiring frequent hand washing and masks for all the staff.

Benu Chhabra is one of the providers.

“We are also on the frontline, we are taking care of essential workers' children,” said Chhabra.

Joaquin’s parents used to take care of her daughter but they're now sheltering at home and knowing she’s in good hands means everything.

“That's one less thing we have to worry about we can send our kids to a safe place,” said Joaquin.