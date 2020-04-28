Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Offering Low-Cost Childcare for Essential Workers

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Essential workers with young children in Contra Costa County are getting some much needed help. The county is offering low-cost childcare for those in the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s a lifesaver, it really has been otherwise I’d have to continue to take time off of work and not be able to be at work as much as needed,” said mother Kate Joaquin. 

Thanks to Contra Costa County’s new emergency childcare program, hundreds of children of essential workers can now get free or low-cost childcare.

Local

unemployment 4 hours ago

Calif. Extends Unemployment Benefits to Self-Employed, Freelancers, Gig Workers

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Newsom Says State Expects to Reopen Economy in Phases

The county is using state, federal and local funds to open some 50 daycare sites across the county.

“We have to do our part to ensure these essential workers can go to work everyday and if you don’t have reliable childcare you can’t go to work everyday,” said Camilla Rand from the Contra Costa Community Services Bureau.

The daycare centers are taking every precaution to keep the children and the workers safe, including requiring frequent hand washing and masks for all the staff. 

Benu Chhabra is one of the providers.

“We are also on the frontline, we are taking care of essential workers' children,” said Chhabra.

Joaquin’s parents used to take care of her daughter but they're now sheltering at home and knowing she’s in good hands means everything.

“That's one less thing we have to worry about we can send our kids to a safe place,” said Joaquin.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa Countycoronavirusessential workers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us