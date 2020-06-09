Contra Costa County Reports its Biggest One-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Contra Costa County is reporting its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases yet even as the county prepares to ease more restrictions and open more businesses.

At Diablo Creek Golf Course in Concord Tuesday, it seemed like any June day in 2019 if not for the COVID-19 signage warning of mask requirements and social distancing.

“After seven weeks of being shuddered, the people are taking on a new attitude and seem to be very cooperative in what we’re requiring,” said Joseph Fernandez, Diablo Creek Golf Course director of golf.

He said daily tee times are up nearly double this year, 300 golfers per day over the past month.

The facility also now hosts its first youth camp of the season for those who are ready to participate.

“Some of the parents, who are more conservative about getting back involved, they’ve decided to wait for another session,” said Jamie Maddox from First Tee of Contra Costa.

Those parents may take notice of this graphic from Contra Costa County Health Services published Tuesday showing 65 new coronavirus cases on Monday – the highest single day total since the pandemic began.

But what's unclear is whether the spike is because businesses have reopened or just the result of increased testing. A county health spokesman said they're still investigating.

Either way, everyone is trying to figure out how to balance the new normal with these old pastimes.

“The masks might be one step too far, for the tennis court specifically, you know when I was trying to teach with a mask on – I couldn’t breathe,” said tennis instructor John Spoerl.

Meanwhile, employees at the Concord Community Pool are still getting ready to open.

They have the green light, but a manager said a week from Monday is the goal.

The facility is still ironing out its new practices and waiting on a shipment of PPE for employees, the new standard equipment in a post COVID world.

One of the most anticipated reopening concerns are hair salons. That’s just eight days away now on June 17.