Contra Costa County

Suspect Dead, 2 Deputies Injured in East Bay Officer-Involved Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Knightsen Thursday night that left a suspect dead and two deputies injured, officials said.

Deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to a home at Kite Hawk Lane and Green Acres Lane in unincorporated Brentwood where they found a man holding a shotgun, a beer and possibly a knife, authorities said.

At this point a standoff began and deputies engaged the suspect for about nine hours.

No other details were immediately available. Please check back for updates.

