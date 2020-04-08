coronavirus testing

Coronavirus Testing Site Opening for Specific Populations in Berkeley

T he site is opening in partnership with the University of California at Berkeley and LifeLong Medical Care.

By Bay City News

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Leaders in the city of Berkeley are opening a coronavirus testing site for vulnerable members of the community as well as firefighters, nurses, police officers and other essential city employees, city officials announced Tuesday.

Included in the category of vulnerable community members are people without access to health care, Berkeley Public Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez said. Hernandez did not say when the site will open or where it will be located.

The site is opening in partnership with the University of California at Berkeley and LifeLong Medical Care, a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center in Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties.

Hernandez is asking people who have a health care provider to avoid coming to the site to get tested so providers at the site can tend to critical needs right now.

People who do not have a provider and have concerns are asked to call LifeLong Medical Care at (510) 981-4100.

