Crash Shuts Down Hwy. 4 in Contra Costa County

The multi-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 2:05 p.m. on eastbound Highway 4 in the area of Byron Highway.

By Bay City News

A major-injury crash has shut down state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A medical helicopter was called to transport a victim to a hospital, according to the CHP. More information on the victim's injuries was not immediately available.

The eastbound lanes of the highway remain blocked as of shortly before 3 p.m. and there is no estimate for when they will reopen.

