A brush fire along Grant Line Road at the eastern edge of Alameda County and near the Altamont burned at least 3 acres late Wednesday.

The blaze, which fire officials are calling the Landfill Fire, was contained before 6:30 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts in the area reached 52 mph during the blaze.

Firefighters are battling a 3 acre vegetation fire in the 16000 block of Grant Line Rd. #LandfillFire @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/yFFoPG5lOH — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 20, 2021

New grass fire burning near the I-580 and I-205 merge, east of the Altamont where winds are gusting 52 mph out of the west. https://t.co/y49rInntQ8 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 19, 2021