DA to Announce Whether to Charge Former Danville Officer in Killing of Tyrell Wilson

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton will announce Friday whether to charge former Danville police officer Andrew Hall with crimes relating to Hall shooting and killing Tyrell Wilson on March 13, 2021.

Wilson, a 33-year-old transient with mental health issues, was allegedly throwing rocks from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass in Danville onto Interstate 680.

Hall confronted Wilson at the intersection just east of the overpass. As the two approached each other in the middle of the intersection, Wilson held a 4-inch pocket knife, which Hall told him to drop. Bodycam footage showed Wilson take two steps toward Hall, and Hall taking two steps back and firing his gun.

In the video, Wilson clearly said "kill me" twice, either while, or just before, he stepped toward Hall, who shot Wilson in the face. Wilson's family has said he was bipolar and suffered from schizophrenia.

Hall is currently in state prison for six years for shooting and killing motorist Laudemer Arboleda in 2018 in downtown Danville as Arboleda tried driving away from a traffic stop.

Hall was convicted in March of assault with a firearm.

The county has paid a total of $9.4 million in settlement money to Wilson's and Arboleda's families, even while Wilson's killing was still being investigated.

Friday's press conference will start at 10 a.m. In the community room at the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office, 900 Ward Street, in Martinez. The entrance to the community room is on Court Street.