Mid-level clouds moving in ahead of high pressure and high heat and fire danger this weekend put on a dazzling display at sunset around the Bay Area Saturday evening.

Photos:

The rising moon and the setting sun put on a show with clouds taking on an orange and red glow near Danville, casting an almost dragon’s eye like appearance in the sky. Check out the time-lapse video below.

