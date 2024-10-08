Concord driver suspected of intentionally running over man, killing him

Concord police on Sunday arrested a man suspected of intentionally ramming another man with his vehicle, killing him.

At 7:45 p.m., police responded to a gas station in the 2800 block of Grant Street where a man had been hit by a car.

Officers found a 33-year-old man with injuries caused by a vehicle impact.

Officers and paramedics provided medical aid, but the man died at the scene.

Investigators alleged 22-year-old Concord resident Alex Lazaro-Rosas intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle. Police said the two men knew each other.

Lazaro-Rosas fled the scene but was arrested a short distance away, police said.

The suspect was booked into Contra Costa County jail on suspicion of murder. Police said Monday they won't release the victim's name until they notify his family.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Justin Wilson at (925) 603-5859.