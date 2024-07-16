Richmond

16-year-old killed in Richmond crash involving suspected drunk driver

By NBC Bay Area staff

Scene of deadly crash in Richmond.
Richmond Police Department

A Richmond teenager was killed Sunday night in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver, according to police.

The teen, identified by the coroner's office as 16-year-old Ricardo Funes, was driving in the area of Ohio Avenue and South 20th Street when they were hit by another driver suspected of being impaired, police said.

"The impaired driver's decision to drive drunk robbed a family of their child," police said in a post on Facebook. "When you choose to drive under the influence, you’re not just risking your own life—you’re endangering everyone on the road. Alcohol impairs your judgment, slows your reaction time, and reduces your ability to make safe decisions. A single moment of poor judgment can lead to devastating consequences."

Richmond
