2 dead, 1 injured after San Leandro-area shooting

Two people died and another was injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting in unincorporated San Leandro that resulted from a family disturbance, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of Miramonte Avenue and Foothill Boulevard to investigate reports of a shooting, the sheriff's office said.

A man in his 30s, identified by the sheriff's office as a suspect, was found unresponsive outside of a housing complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, identified by the sheriff's office as victims, were found in a nearby apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, 55, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. The other victim, a man in his 30s, was critically injured and later died at the hospital.

There are no outstanding suspects, and there is no known threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.