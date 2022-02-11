Doctors Hope Bay Area Super Bowl Party Goers Will Be COVID Safe

Even though the 49ers didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, the Bay Area is planning to party anyway. And with less than a week to go before California's mask mandate expires, experts are hoping people will come together safely.

Walnut Creek’s Reto Junkie on North Main Street, is getting ready to host one of the biggest Super Bowl parties in the East Bay.

The patio beer garden will be the spot so people can watch the game on a huge TV so people can feel COVID safe.

“Yeah this is our safe space,” said owner Enrique Montero. “This outdoor garden has been a blessing in disguise.”

On Sunday, he will be taking advantage of his blessings by hosting a Super Bowl watch party.

“We got a 15-foot outdoor LED screen which everyone loves. We have a safe outdoor space where everyone, we have 30 tables, where everyone can have a good time,” said Montero.

Montero has figured out how to combine COVID safety protocol and fun.

He’s been hosting epic 49er watch parties here during the pandemic, celebrating outside he says is key.

“We have hand sanitizers for everybody,” said Montero.

Masks aren’t required outside but they are still mandatory inside the building.

“With Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, you don’t want it to be super spreadable,” said UCSF COVID expert, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

He added that there are things you can do to keep coronavirus in check this Sunday here and at the stadium in SoCal,” he said. “There still a lot of virus around so you have to be COVID smart. So what does that mean? In SoFi Stadium, there’s a mask requirement so people should wear their masks as much as possible.”

If you’re planning a party at home — party outside or keep the windows open.

Now, he said, is not the time to let your guard down.