Contra Costa County

Driver hurt after hitting fire hydrant, plunging into East Bay creek

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was seriously injured New Year's Eve night when she crashed into a fire hydrant and then plunged into a creek in the East Bay.

The solo-vehicle crash happened just before midnight in Pacheco.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The woman was driving on Pacheco Boulevard at high speeds when she went off the road, struck a fire hydrant and went airborne for about 300 feet before plunging into Grayson Creek, firefighters said.

She was listed in critical condition, according to firefighters.

Some nearby businesses were flooded by the gushing hydrant.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us