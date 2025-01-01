Driver hurt after hitting fire hydrant, plunging into East Bay creek

A driver was seriously injured New Year's Eve night when she crashed into a fire hydrant and then plunged into a creek in the East Bay.

The solo-vehicle crash happened just before midnight in Pacheco.

The woman was driving on Pacheco Boulevard at high speeds when she went off the road, struck a fire hydrant and went airborne for about 300 feet before plunging into Grayson Creek, firefighters said.

She was listed in critical condition, according to firefighters.

Some nearby businesses were flooded by the gushing hydrant.