Dublin Unified School District teachers picket for better pay

Teachers in Dublin walked the picket lines and passed out fliers Tuesday in the wake of a recent strike authorization and to promote the current state of negotiations with the school district.
Members of the Dublin Teachers Association say the Dublin Unified School District was found to have violated the law by retaliating against a union site leader for that leader's advocacy in defending DTA members’ rights to safe working conditions.
Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.
