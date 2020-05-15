East Bay Businesses Owners Happy With Eased Restrictions, Officials Concerned

Two Eat Bay counties are about to join a growing list of areas easing restrictions and while some small businesses are preparing, city leaders are holding their breath.

Lynn Nice is a natural-born optimist but the closure of her boutique on South Main Street in Walnut Creek is challenging her faith.

“The past 8 weeks have been the biggest blow we’ve ever taken,” Nice said.

She was in her luxury consignment store Thursday, preparing for a possible opening next week. She’s crossing her fingers.

“I think curbside will help anyone that is creative and ambitious about that prospect so it’s reinventing shopping,” Nice said.

Contra Costa and Alameda Counties are the latest in the Bay Area set to allow curbside pickup for most businesses.

Other bay area counties have said the changes will go into effect Monday, but in the East Bay, the timeline is more vague with both counties saying sometime next week.

Although the city of Hayward has been spending a lot of money re-inventing the downtown area, one city official is cautiously optimistic about lifting restrictions.

“I’m concerned, I think a lot of people are concerned,” said councilman Mark Salinas. “We're still sheltered in place and when we have businesses open, I don’t want to send mixed messages to the community.”

But for those who own their own stores, they say the changes can’t start soon enough.

“It's the hardest thing I've ever endured but I think I will come back stronger,” Nice said.