East Bay emergency crews prepped for heavy rain

The East Bay is getting soaked by heavy rain Monday, even prompting a temporary morning flood advisory for Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Contra Costa Public Works says it has a full staff on hand to respond to any issues throughout the week as the series of storms continue to roll in.

“Our crews are out working all over the county, they are clearing storm drains, catch basins, roadside ditches, checking our storm drains to make sure everything is clear and flowing well for when the rains come,” said Kelly Kalfsbeek of Contra Costa Public Works.

PG&E has also been working on preventing storm problems, clearing vegetation throughout the year, including cutting down trees surrounding powerlines.

While the utility doesn’t expect many power outages, the utility says crews are ready to respond.

“For the most part we do not anticipate a very hard hitting storm for our customers although there can be some outages,” said Tamar Sarkissian of PG&E.

No flooding or major outages have been reported so far in Contra Costa County. But with more rain on the way throughout the next couple of days, officials are warning people flooding can happen very quickly and to always be prepared.