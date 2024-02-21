East Bay teachers' coalition to hold off-campus pickets

An East Bay teachers coalition on Wednesday will walk picket lines outside several campuses for what they say is needed for their students as well as their own families.

Teachers in Dublin and Pleasanton are closing in on possible strikes, and now other educators' unions are joining them in their action seeking higher pay, better working conditions and smaller class sizes.

Pickets are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

