Fatal Shooting in Antioch Leaves 1 Man Dead

A 47-year-old man died of his injuries after being shot in Antioch Saturday night, officials confirm.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Enea Way at around 10:38 p.m. where they found the man with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics began administering first-aid but the victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Another man was also found at the scene and was transported to a hospital where he was taken into surgery. Officials say this second victim is a 37-year-old Antioch resident.

Police have no information on the suspect or suspects and continue to investigate the shooting.

Several other shootings have taken place across the Bay Area including San Francisco and Oakland. In addition, police crackdown on sideshow activity in San Jose and issued 45 citations.

A crackdown on sideshow activity in San Jose on Saturday night led to police issuing 45 citations for various violations after reports about speeding cars and gunfire. Officers say that sideshows were happening in various locations throughout the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.