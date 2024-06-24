East Bay fire crews to conduct drills in Berkeley hills

As crews try to get a handle on a pair of wildfires up north, firefighters in the East Bay will conduct training this week in and around the Berkeley hills.

Firefighters from Berkeley and other agencies will participate in drills at three locations: Grizzly Peak, Tilden Regional Park and Kensington.

The Berkeley Fire Department says the public likely will see fire crews in the hills, but there's no need to call 911. It's just a drill.

The annual training is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, crews continue to battle the Point Fire in Sonoma County, which was holding at just over 1,200 acres and 85% contained as of Monday morning.

Farther north, in Colusa County, the Sites Fire remained at a little more than 19,000 acres and was 48% contained, according to Cal Fire.