fire

Altamont Pass Fire Contained at 30 Acres

By Bay City News

Generic Cal Fire Image
NBC 7

A grass fire Sunday night in far eastern Alameda County has been contained after blackening about 30 acres, CalFire said.

Crews from the Alameda County Fire Department and from CalFire remained on scene late Sunday night of a vegetation fire first reported shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Altamont Pass Road and Dyer Road, a short distance west of the Altamont Landfill and a few miles east of Livermore.

By approximately 9:30 p.m., fire crews had surrounded the fire, and its forward progress had been stopped, Cal Fire said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us