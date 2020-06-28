Altamont Pass Fire Contained at 30 Acres

A grass fire Sunday night in far eastern Alameda County has been contained after blackening about 30 acres, CalFire said.

Crews from the Alameda County Fire Department and from CalFire remained on scene late Sunday night of a vegetation fire first reported shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Altamont Pass Road and Dyer Road, a short distance west of the Altamont Landfill and a few miles east of Livermore.

By approximately 9:30 p.m., fire crews had surrounded the fire, and its forward progress had been stopped, Cal Fire said.