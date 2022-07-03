fireworks

Fireworks Spark Fires Across East Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews responded to multiple fires caused by fireworks in the East Bay Saturday night.

A two-acre fire sparked just before midnight in Antioch on James Donlan Road near Sumersville Road. Crews were able to quickly extinguish it, but windy conditions fueled the flames.

Officials said people need to be aware of their surroundings when setting off fireworks.

Crews responded to fires in East Bay cities from Bay Point to Antioch.

A press conference will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. to address fireworks and fire danger this holiday weekend. You can watch it on the video player above.

