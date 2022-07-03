Fireworks Spark Fires Across East Bay

Crews responded to multiple fires caused by fireworks in the East Bay Saturday night.

A two-acre fire sparked just before midnight in Antioch on James Donlan Road near Sumersville Road. Crews were able to quickly extinguish it, but windy conditions fueled the flames.

Officials said people need to be aware of their surroundings when setting off fireworks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crews responded to fires in East Bay cities from Bay Point to Antioch.

A press conference will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. to address fireworks and fire danger this holiday weekend. You can watch it on the video player above.