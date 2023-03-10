Flooding Shuts Down Lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland have reopened following flooding that started Thursday night and closed both directions of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The eastbound lanes between 35th Avenue and High Street were open as of 9 a.m., CHP Officer Adib Zeid said.

CHP officers were called at about 8 p.m. Thursday when the freeway started flooding. It started on the westbound side.

No injuries have been reported, Zeid said.