Four Injured in Solo Vehicle Accident Near Crockett

Four people were injured, at least two of them seriously, when a vehicle veered off of Interstate Highway 80 state Highway 4 west of the Cummings Skyway exit Sunday afternoon near Crockett in unincorporated Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Sunday, when the eastbound Nissan Murano veered off the side of the freeway and plummeted between 200 and 300 down the freeway embankment, the CHP said.

Another driver had told the CHP that the Murano had been weaving in traffic lanes just before the accident occurred.

Crews from the CHP, AMR Contra Costa, the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Protection District, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the Crockett Fire Department responded. The CHP landed a helicopter near the Murano, from which the driver had to be extricated.

The driver, with critical injuries, and a front-seat passenger with major injuries were both flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Two children in the Murano were taken to Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland for treatment of injuries, the CHP said.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately available Sunday night.

The CHP is investigating the accident, including what prompted the erratic driving immediately beforehand.